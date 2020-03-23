PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People Who Are 'Not Taking Lockdown Seriously' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says 'Please Save Yourself, Save Your Family'

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday requested people of the nation to stay indoors and take the lockdown seriously. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister said that many people in the country are not taking the situation seriously despite the rising cases of coonavirus in India. He urged people of the nation to follow the directives laid by the Central and the state governments. "Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed", the Prime Minister added. India Under Partial Lockdown as Coronavirus Cases Rise; Here's What is Open And Shut.

In India, as many as 80 districts are under lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19 spread. So far, the country has reported seven deaths while the number of positive cases have surged to 390. On Sunday, after a successful 'Janata Curfew' call, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ppealed to people to follow "lockdown" instructions issued to contain the spread of COVID-19. 15 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Found in Maharashtra, State Tally Surges to 89.

Here's the tweet:

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

The Prime Minister also urged people not to leave homes unless it is very important, warning that the end of Sunday's Janata Curfew at 9 p.m. is not a celebratory occasion but only one victory in a long battle. "Follow the instructions issued by the central government and the state governments. In districts and states where the lockdown is announced, do not leave the house at all. Apart from this, do not get out of their houses unless it is very necessary in the rest," Modi had tweeted.