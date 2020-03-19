Coronavirus Outbreak in India: No Positive Cases For COVID-19 in 826 Samples Randomly Tested by ICMR to Rule Out Community Transmission

Coronavirus in India. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 19: Amid the rising COVID-19 positive cases in the country, it comes as a relief as Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that out of the 826 samples tested, none of them is positive so far. The body conducted the research on random samples tested so far to rule out community transmission of COVID-19. The scare around COVID-19 has increased tremendously with the rise in fresh cases being reported from across the country.

The Indian Health Ministry top officials confirmed that Roche Diagnostics, a private company got Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency approval for coronavirus tests on Tuesday by Indian regulators. The firm has also received the license to conduct the COVID19 Diagnostic test. Other firms like BioMerieux Diagnostics, Trivitron Healthcare and Mylab Discovery Solutions — are also waiting for approvals from ICMR and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Coronavirus Outbreak: Roche Diagnostics Gets FDA Approval From Indian Regulators, Receives Licence to Conduct COVID19 Diagnostic Test.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in India with a total of 47 COVID-19 confirmed cases. The scenario continues to be worrisome for all the states. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka increased to 15, with the addition of one more person who was tested positive for coronavirus in Kodagu today. The person tested positive had a travel history to Saudi Arabia and is being treated in an isolated hospital. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 169, PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 8 PM.

826 samples tested, none of them are positive so far: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to ANI on random samples tested so far to rule out community transmission of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/sUpWjdc9I4 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

In order to take stock of the current situation amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, PM Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm. PM Modi will talk about issues relating to the pandemic diseases and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Wednesday. There have been three deaths so far in India, the recent being the one in Maharashtra, where a 63-year-old man passed away in Kasturba Hospital. The person tested positive for COVID-19 had a travel history to Dubai.