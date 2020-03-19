Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 169, PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 8 PM

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credit: IANS)

New Delhi, March 19: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the 169 coronavirus cases, 151 are active, while 14 patients have been discharged, showed data available till 9 am on Thursday. One patient migrated. Three people have died so far in India due to coronavirus - one each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

The coronavirus cases in India include 25 foreign nationals - 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore. Maharashtra, with four more patients testing positive on Wednesday, continued to lead the list at 45. In Kerala, there 24 active COVID-19 cases. Three people were discharged earlier after they recovered. Karnataka has 14 coronavirus patients. Has Community Transmission of Coronavirus Begun? Tamil Nadu's Second Patient With No Travel History to COVID-19-Hit Country Raises Concerns.

Telangana reported eight COVID-19 positive cases, including seven Indonesians, taking the total number of cases in the state so far to 13. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight and Jammu and Kashmir four. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners. Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has two cases so far.

Two coronavirus cases were reported from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Punjab recorded one case each. Amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus pandemic across the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country at 8 pm today. PM Modi will talk about issues relating to the pandemic diseases and the efforts to combat it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Wednesday.