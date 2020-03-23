Coronavirus Outbreak in Mumbai: Traffic Jam Reported Near Thane-Mulund Toll Naka Despite Lockdown

Traffic Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 23: Despite Maharashtra being under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, heavy vehicular movements were reported in Mumbai on Monday. According to reports, there was a huge traffic jam at the Thane-Mulund toll naka, one of the connecting points between Thane and Mumbai cities. Visuals shared on social media also showed long queues of vehicles waiting to clear from the Thane-Mulund toll naka.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has jumped to 89, with 15 more coronavirus positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 14 are in Mumbai and one in Pune. Since the state has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the imposition of Section 144, banning large gatherings across the state.

Some Reactions to Traffic Jab at Thane-Mulund Toll Naka:

This is huge lines at Mulund Thane toll today morning ⁦@OfficeofUT⁩ ⁦@AUThackeray⁩ ⁦@MumbaiPolice⁩ ⁦@ThaneCityPolice⁩ Can't some cops question why they are out? pic.twitter.com/kjs2g9bEVJ — Siddharth Shanker (@sidshanker) March 23, 2020

This is happening in Mulund, Thane. The people in India just dont want to change. Whats happening is just out of control for anybody.@MumbaiPolice #GoCoronaCoronaGo #coronaupdatesindia #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/5S68jkqZC8 — Tanmay Kamath (@rjtanmay) March 23, 2020

हम तो डूबेंगे सनम पर सबको ले डूबेंगे .@CMOMaharashtra has declared section 144 in the state still the traffic on the streets of Thane and Mumbai is like usual days. Mulund toll Naka has the same traffic condition as normal days.#SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/eEgBtCFZTx — Hippie Soul (@Arvind_kool) March 23, 2020

Earlier today, officials said a 68-year old Filipino national succumbed to the coronavirus, taking the state total to three dead. The foreigner had initially tested positive and was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital. Later he recovered and tested negative after which he was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed late on Sunday.