Coronavirus Outbreak In India: 15 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Found in Maharashtra, State Tally Surges to 89

Mumbai, March 23: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surged to 89 on Monday, with 15 more cases found since Sunday evening, the state Health Department informed. The state has witnessed two deaths so far due to COVID-19, while the total death toll due to the infection has hit 7 in India. In a major health concern, a 63-year old man died late on Saturday at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The state witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases since the last three days. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday informed that 10 new cases were reported on Sunday from Mumbai and Pune, even as the state was on the threshold of a 'multiplication stage' of the virus. Has Community Transmission of COVID-19 Begun? Crucial Test Tomorrow, Says ICMR.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a "near-total" lockdown of the state from Sunday midnight till March 31. Moreover, the Indian Railway shut all passenger trains including Mumbai's lifeline, the suburban locals, for the next 10 days, and has been reinforced by slapping prohibitory orders in urban areas right down to Gram Panchayats all over the state. Coronavirus Outbreak: Section 144 in Entire Maharashtra, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In the last week, the state government of Maharashtra had slapped a total ban on all non-essential services in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur as a measure to reduce crowds. All non-essential planned surgeries in civic, public health and medical college hospitals have been postponed to divert all medical resources to fighting Coronavirus.