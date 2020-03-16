Coronavirus: Room Partner of Government Official Rumoured to Have Been Infected With COVID-19, Ministry of Personnel Dispels Fake News

File image of employees | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 16: A rumour that a room partner of an official working in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions tested positive for coronavirus spread like wildfire on Monday. As the fake news was being circulated widely, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions dispelled it, clarifying that the room partner of Vikas Meena was not infected with coronavirus but suffering from typhoid. PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Share Technology-Driven Solutions for COVID-19 on 'MyGovIndia', Says It Will Help Govt to Tackle With Outbreak.

"A rumour has been circulating in the Department that a room partner of one Vikas Meena, an Assistant Section Officer (ASO) posted in All India Services Division was infected with coronavirus, consequently it might have spread the virus further," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Dismissing the rumour, the Ministry said the room partner of Vikas Meena did not test positive for coronavirus. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

"This is informed that the said room partner of Vikas Meena went to RML hospital for check up where it was found that he's diagnosed with typhoid. Vikas Meena himself is hale and hearty with no health problem," the Ministry clarified. India on Monday reported four fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the total tally of affected people to 114 with 13 cured and two deaths.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, the government has prohibited the entry of passengers from European countries and Turkey as a precautionary measure from March 18 to 31. The government also announced to expand the minimum quarantine for people travelling to India from UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.