PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Share Technology-Driven Solutions for COVID-19 on 'MyGovIndia', Says It Will Help Govt to Tackle With Outbreak

PM Narendra Modi and Coronavirus outbreak in India. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed people to share technology-driven solutions for COVID-19 on 'MyGovIndia', claiming that it will help the government to tackle with the outbreak of coronavirus. Earlier, the Premier suggested citizens to avoid non-essential travel and minimise social outing to contain the virus.

Asking the people to share solutions for COVID-19 on 'MyGovIndia', PM took to Twitter and wrote, "Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet. A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for #COVID19. I would urge them to share them on 'MyGovIndia'. These efforts can help many." PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Work From Home for Employees, Suspension of Business Travel, Suggests Minimising Social Outings Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet. A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia. These efforts can help many. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/qw79Kjtkv2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had appealed the citizens the Premier suggested citizens to avoid non-essential travel and minimise social outing to contain the virus. He had also welcomed firms who had asked its employees to work from home amid Coronavirus outbreak in India calling it a "a wise call".

The Coronavirus positive cases in India has crossed 115 mark, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases. Schools, colleges, gyms, theatres and other public gathering spots have been shut down to contain the virus. Two deaths have also been reported in the country, one in Delhi and another in Karnataka.