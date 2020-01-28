Coronavirus Scare in India Update: Health Ministry Sets Up Scanners at 13 More Airports, MEA Begins Evacuation Process of Indian Nationals From China, Here Are All The Details

Coronavirus scanner at Indian Airports. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@MoHFW_GoI)

New Delhi, January 28: With the outbreak of 2020 novel coronavirus (2020-nCoV) -- also known as Wuhan Virus or coronavirus -- becoming severe, killing over 106 people in China, Indian government on Tuesday announced that screening of passengers with travel history from China has been extended to 13 more airports, taking the total to 20. Till now, 20 suspects have been identified in India and have been kept under observation for 14 days.

Informing about the latest update, the Union Health Ministry stated that they have set up screening centres at 13 more airports for passengers with travel history from China. With this, the number of screening centres reached to 20 in India. Apart from this, the Union Health Ministry had informed that no death took place till January 28 in India due to coronavirus. They also said that the Ministry is procuring more thermal scanners for faster screening of nCoV and have asked the NIV Pune to gear up for testing clinical samples. Coronavirus Outbreak in China: MEA Begins Evacuation Process, Asks Indian Nationals to Submit Passport Details at Beijing Embassy.

Meanwhile, speaking about India's preparedness, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that they are planning to send a plane to Wuhan in China to evacuate Indians stuck there due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. He also said that no student from India has been found to be affected by the virus till date. MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar informed that they have begun the process to prepare for the evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of Corona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China.

Kumar stated that Indian authorities were working out the logistics of moving people out of the city which is under lockdown. Adding more, he said, "Our @EOIBeijing is working out the logistics and is in touch with the Chinese government. Authorities and our nationals on this matter. We will continue to share updates." Till Monday, 155 flights have been screened (total cumulative passengers 33552), informed the MEA. Coronavirus Outbreak: List of Countries that Have Confirmed Cases of SARS-Like Virus.

Following the global updates of confirmed cases in China surging to 4,515 and first case of coronavirus confirmed in Sri Lanka and Nepal, secretaries in Ministries of Health, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Shipping, Defence, I&B and Member Secretary, NDMA participated in review meeting called by Centre. Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had given the assurance to bring back Indians from China soon. After this, reports arrived that Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had approved Air India flight to Wuhan for the evacuation of Indian citizens from the coronavirus hit Chinese city.