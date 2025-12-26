New Delhi, December 26: Voicing its grave concern over the persistent incidents of violence targetting religious minorities - including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists - in its neighbourhood, India on Friday asserted that it is keeping a close watch on the ongoing developments in Bangladesh.

"India is closely monitoring developments and has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice. More than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities, including cases of killings, arson, and land grabs, have been documented by sources during the tenure of the interim government. These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday. ‘You Had Sharif Osman Hadi Killed’: Slain Radical’s Brother Accuses Muhammad Yunus-Led Interim Govt of Orchestrating Murder.

Slamming the "unremitting hostility" against minorities in Bangladesh, India also rejected the false anti-India narrative being projected in Bangladesh while reiterating that maintaining law and order and ensuring security is the responsibility of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. "We have rejected the false narrative that is being projected in Bangladesh. Maintaining law and order and security is the responsibility of the Bangladesh interim government. To portray a narrative where things in some other direction is completely false and we reject that," said Jaiswal.

On Thursday, Bangladeshi media reported the killing of another Hindu youth, identified as 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, who was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union in Bangladesh late Wednesday. Last week, MEA stated that India continues to monitor the evolving situation in Bangladesh and conveyed strong concerns to Bangladeshi authorities regarding the attacks on minorities. The remarks came after a 25-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in a mob lynching incident over false blasphemy accusations by a Muslim coworker at his factory on December 18. The mob killed Das and then hung his body from a tree before setting it on fire.

"India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. Our officials remain in touch with the Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice," the MEA added. Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus under the Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe. Earlier on December 17, the MEA summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, to convey New Delhi's strong concerns over the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh. Bangladesh Awami League Will Not Be Able to Participate in the Upcoming Parliamentary Election, Says Press Secretary.

According to the MEA, the Bangladeshi envoy's attention was drawn specifically to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka. India outrightly rejected the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. The MEA expressed concern that the Yunus-led interim government neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents. India has also called on the Yunus-led interim government to ensure the safety of Indian missions and posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations.

