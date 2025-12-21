New Delhi, December 21: India on Sunday slammed the "misleading propaganda" by Bangladeshi media regarding the protest outside the Bangladeshi High Commission in New Delhi and reaffirmed its commitment to ensure the safety of foreign missions/posts in its territories. This comes a day after protests erupted outside the Bangladesh High Commission, demanding accountability for the rising cases of violence against Hindu minorities in the neighbouring nation.

New Delhi mentioned that the police personnel deployed outside the Bangladeshi mission dispersed the protestors within a few minutes from the site. Bangladesh Unrest: India Suspends Visa Services After Violent Attack at Assistant High Commission of India in Chittagong.

India Slams ‘Misleading Propaganda’ by Bangladeshi Media

Our response to media queries regarding the reported demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December 2025 ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/tQ29y4EMbS pic.twitter.com/CgBqKqBYfp — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 21, 2025

In response to media queries regarding the reported demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that 20-25 youth gathered outside the Bangladesh High Commission, raising slogans, protesting the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh and demanding the protection of all minorities in the South Asian nation.

"We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh," the MEA said in a statement. Bangladesh Unrest: Inquilab Mancha Supporters Warn of Protests if Radical Leader Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killers Not Arrested by Today.

"There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention," the Ministry added.

It further stated that India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh and has conveyed strong concerns to Bangladeshi authorities regarding the attacks on minorities.

"India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. Our officials remain in touch with the Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice," the MEA added.

On December 18, a young Hindu man was killed in a mob lynching in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh district over allegations of insulting Islam, with his body subsequently set ablaze, local media reported.

The incident triggered heightened tension in the area, prompting a temporary halt of traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway. The violence occurred on Thursday night at the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area of the upazila.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, was a worker at the factory and a resident of Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh. Citing local and eyewitness sources, Bangladeshi Bengali media outlet Barta Bazar reported that Dipu was accused of making derogatory comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad during an event at the factory marking World Arabic Language Day.

The allegations rapidly spread within the factory and surrounding areas, sparking tension. He was later beaten by an angry mob and reportedly died on the spot. Reports suggest that the situation took a gruesome turn after his death, with the crowd taking the body to the Square Masterbari bus stand area, tying it to a tree with a rope, beating it while shouting various slogans and later setting it ablaze.

The crowd then moved the body to the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set it on fire again, disrupting traffic and spreading panic among local residents. Confirming the incident, Bhaluka Upazila Executive Officer, Md. Firoz Hossain said a person was killed over allegations of insulting the Prophet, adding that the body of the deceased is in police custody.

However, later on Sunday, officials confirmed that they found no evidence that Das made any insulting remarks against the Prophet and neither did any of the locals or factory workers confirm it. Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus under the Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of MEA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2025 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).