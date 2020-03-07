Coronavirus Scare: Joint Retreat Ceremony Between BSF, Border Guards Bangladesh to Take Place Without Visitors

Notice at the Fulbari- Banglanbandha border (Photo Credits: ANI)

Fulbari, March 7: Civilian entry was banned at the Joint Retreat Ceremony between India's Border Security Force and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) in view of coronavirus. The Joint Retreat Ceremony between BSF and BGB takes place at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Fulbari- Banglanbandha border in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. Due to coronavirus, the parade would now be conducted without visitors till further orders. Coronavirus Scare in India: Army and IAF Suspend All Mass Gatherings Till Situation Improves.

"Entry is prohibited for the visitors to watch the ICP parade due to coronavirus," read a board put up at the ICP in Fulbari. Meanwhile, the Beating Retreat Ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been suspended in view of the coronavirus scare in India. Speaking to news agency ANI, Narain Jeet, Police Post Incharge at Attari in Amritsar, said that the ceremony has been suspended till further orders amid the fear and panic about COVID-19.

On Friday, the BSF had barred civilians from attending the popular daily retreat ceremony in view of coronavirus. The officials had said that the precautionary measure will be effective from Saturday. The spokesperson of the border guarding force had said that the BSF would continue performing the ceremonial duty of lowering the flag and other drills.