Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border to Take Place Without Visitors

Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border (Photo Credits: ANI)

Amritsar, March 6: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in India, visitors will not be allowed to attend the beating retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border. The Border Security Force (BSF) said that its troopers would continue performing the ceremony. The force added that congregations would not be allowed at the ceremony as per government guidelines and it would be conducted without visitors.

Meanwhile, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon speaking to news agency ANI said, "Public ceremony at Attari-Wagah border where 20,000 to 25,000 people participate has been put to hold in view of coronavirus." The event is held every evening, and national flags of India and Pakistan are lowered by the respective border guarding forces amid foot-stomping gestures and patriotic music in the presence of visitors on both sides of the border.

ANI's Tweet:

Border Security Force on suspension of Retreat ceremony at Atari:BSF troopers will continue performing Retreat ceremony. As per govt guidelines,congregations are to be avoided,hence visitors to ceremony will not be entertained & it will be conducted without visitors.#Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/8gDBhHiGFJ — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said that it would set up quarantine units for 1500 personnel at different locations, including Jaisalmer, Suratgarh, Secundrabad, Chennai and Kolkata. The decision to set up these camps is part of the overall effort of the Centre. In addition to these quarantine facilities, military hospitals will also establish wards and have separate OPDs for the screening of symptomatic cases.

On Friday, one more positive case of coronavirus was reported from Delhi. The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 31 in the country, including three people from Kerala, who were detected positive for the deadly virus last month. They were later discharged from the hospital after fully recovering.