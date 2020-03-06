Coronavirus Scare in India: Army and IAF Suspend All Mass Gatherings Till Situation Improves, Army Hospitals to Have Isolation Wards to Prevent Transmission of COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 6: Amid the coronavirus scare in India, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Army on Friday announced that the local Military authorities will exercise suitable control to avoid or postpone all non-essential mass gatherings till the situation improves. The Army added saying that regular health information education and counseling activities to be carried out at all military stations. It also said that as per advisories issued by the Government, Indian Army headquarters has issued detailed instructions with respect to preparations & emergency response in tackling the COVID-19 virus. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

In wake of the coronavirus scare in the country, the Indian Army said that military hospitals will establish isolation wards and will have separate OPDs for screening of symptomatic cases to prevent avoidable transmission. Also, service hospitals will work in synergy with local civil medical authorities and designated Indian Council of Medical Research labs. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

Earlier on Friday, one more positive case of coronavirus was reported from Delhi. The new case took the total number of positive cases in India to 31. Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry informed that a new case of COVID-19 has been reported from Uttam Nagar in the national capital. The infected patient had a travel history from Thailand and Malaysia.