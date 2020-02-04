Coronavirus Scare: Maharashtra Government Plans to Start Isolation Facility Near Near Mumbai International Airport

Coronavirus. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Mumbai, February 4: As the coronavirus scare continues to grow, the state government is considering an isolation facility near Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. According to a Times of India report, in this case, the coronavirus patients won't have to be ferried all the way to Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli. The viability of this option needs to be checked with the airport and the local authorities.

The Maharashtra government official said on February 3 that air passengers arriving in Mumbai from Singapore and Thailand were also being screened now, besides China, for the coronavirus infection.

The Maharashtra government has provided a team of 25 health officials to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to assist its people in the screening of passengers arriving at the Mumbai international airport. Coronavirus Scare in India: Two Persons in Mumbai, Back From China, Suspected to be Infected With Virus.

The toll in China has shot to 425, up by a record 64 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. All of the new deaths were in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak. The second death outside China was reported in Hong Kong on Monday.

