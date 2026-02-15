Mumbai, February 15: A new viral video from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has reignited the long-standing debate over language preferences in Maharashtra. In the footage, which began circulating on February 15, 2026, a male passenger is seen confronting airport staff members after an official allegedly claimed they did not know how to speak Marathi. The passenger, visibly frustrated, is heard using the phrase "Mala Marathi yet nahi" (I don't know Marathi) to mimic and mock the staff's response, arguing that personnel working in the state's capital should be proficient in the local language.

The incident took place at one of the terminal's help desks or security checkpoints, where the passenger sought assistance. According to eyewitness accounts and the social media posts accompanying the clip, the confrontation escalated when the staff member reportedly insisted on conversing in Hindi or English. The passenger contended that as a public-facing employee in Mumbai, the staff should be able to communicate with local residents in their native tongue to ensure inclusive service. Maharashtra Language Row: MNS Workers Blacken Hindi Advertisements at Andheri Metro Station in Mumbai, Video Surfaces.

Viral Video Shows Passenger Confronting Staff Over Marathi Language

Marathi passenger - speak in Marathi Airport staff - “Mala Marathi yet nahi” Boy can speak decent marathi but he was against this imposition..you can’t force anyone he is doing his duty. He is working there because he was qualified for this job!! pic.twitter.com/4pekKEpdCb — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) February 15, 2026

In the short video clip, the passenger is seen recording the staff members while questioning their inability to speak Marathi. "You are working in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, and you say 'Mala Marathi yet nahi'?" the man asks in the video. The staff members are seen attempting to de-escalate the situation, but the passenger continues to emphasize that regional language proficiency should be a prerequisite for ground staff positions.

The video has since amassed thousands of views across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, drawing a sharp divide in public opinion. While some users praised the man for "standing up for regional identity," others criticized the confrontation as unnecessary "linguistic harassment" of service workers who may be from different parts of the country. ‘Speak Marathi or Get Transferred’: MNS Workers Threaten Bank of Maharashtra Employee in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral.

As of now, CSMIA management has not issued a formal statement regarding this specific incident. However, existing guidelines for airport staff in major Indian metros generally encourage proficiency in Hindi and English for national and international coordination. While there is no central mandate requiring all staff to be fluent in regional languages, the Maharashtra state government has previously pushed for the use of Marathi in all state-administered and public-facing sectors.

This incident is the latest in a series of "language rows" that have gripped Mumbai over the past year. In late 2025, a similar controversy erupted on an Air India flight to Mumbai where a passenger was allegedly threatened by a co-passenger for not speaking Marathi. Earlier in February 2026, a Bank of Maharashtra official in Mahim faced a similar confrontation from local political activists over the same issue.

Political analysts suggest that these recurring incidents reflect a growing sensitivity toward linguistic identity in the state. Local parties, including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena, have frequently agitated for the mandatory use of Marathi in shops, banks, and transport hubs to protect the "Marathi Manoos" (Marathi person) interests.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Trupti Garg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2026 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).