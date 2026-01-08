Mumbai, January 8: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai recorded its highest-ever annual traffic in 2025, facilitating 55.5 million passengers. This milestone marks a significant 7% increase compared to 2024, solidifying the terminal's position as one of the busiest single-runway airports in the world.

The record-breaking figures reflect a broader trend of aviation growth across India. According to data released by the airport operator, December was the busiest month of the year, likely due to the combination of holiday travel and major international events hosted in the city. The airport managed approximately 3.3 lakh flight movements in 2025, showcasing a high level of operational efficiency despite the constraints of its single-runway infrastructure. Navi Mumbai International Airport Begins Operations; First IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru Receives Water Cannon Salute (Watch Videos).

International passenger traffic saw a notable jump, contributing nearly 25% of the total volume. Popular destinations such as London, Dubai, and Singapore remained the primary drivers for outbound travel.

Domestic traffic continued to form the bulk of the airport's operations. Increased connectivity to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities under various regional expansion schemes played a crucial role in maintaining high load factors for major Indian carriers. Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Ltd Acquires 5,286-Acre Land Close to Navi Mumbai Airport at a Valuation of Around INR 2,200 Crore.

To manage the record influx, CSMIA implemented several technological upgrades over the year. The expansion of "DigiYatra" services across both terminals significantly reduced wait times at security checkpoints and boarding gates.

The airport also reported a 12% year-on-year increase in cargo handling. This growth was fueled by a rise in e-commerce shipments and the export of pharmaceutical products, further diversifying the airport's revenue streams beyond passenger services.

While the 55.5 million mark is a major achievement, it also highlights the pressing need for additional capacity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Aviation experts note that the current airport is nearing its saturation point.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is the primary international gateway to Mumbai and the second busiest airport in India after Delhi’s IGI. Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), it consistently ranks high in global service quality awards for its passenger-centric facilities and cultural integration.

