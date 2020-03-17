Coronavirus: West Bengal Confirms 1st COVID-19 Positive Case, 18-Year-Old With Travel History to UK Kept in Isolation

People wearing masks in Maharashtra due to coronavirus fears (Photo Credits: IANS) Representational Image

Kolkata, March 17: West Bengal on Tuesday confirmed the first coronavirus case in the state, days after several other provinces began reporting COVID-19 infections. The first coronavirus victim in the northeastern state - an 18-year-old male - has a travel history to the United Kingdom. He was tested positive for COVID-19, the health department officials confirmed, adding that the patient would be kept in isolation throughout the treatment. Mumbai Locals, Metros, Hotels Open For Now But 'Citizens Must Show Self-Discipline'

India recorded 140 cases of coronavirus till the evening of March 17, with three among the infected patients succumbing to death so far. The fatalities were reported each in Mumbai, Delhi and Kalaburagi (Karnataka). The maximum number of infections have been confirmed in Maharashtra, where 41 have tested positive so far for the novel coronavirus.

Kerala, with 26 cases, is second, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with 15 cases each. The Health Ministry has deployed 30 officers of the rank of junior secretaries to assist the state governments in combating the health crisis. The states have been instructed to enforce the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which mandates them to take measures aimed at curbing gatherings.

After invoking the law, the governments in several affected states have suspended classes in schools and colleges till March 31. Malls, theatres, gyms and swimming pools have also been asked to remain closed till the said date.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several Chief Ministers, has issued public appeals urging the country's populace to restrict their commutation, participation in mass gatherings and avoid traveling unless necessitated. The health Ministry asked the citizens to strictly adhere to the advisories, which stress on the regular washing of hands to prevent the transmission of virus.