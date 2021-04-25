Mumbai, April 25: As the Covid crisis impacts investor sentiments, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pulled out net investments worth Rs 8,674 crore from Indian equities so far in April.

This reversal in trend comes around a year after a bull run on the Indian stock market and continuous inflow of foreign investments into the equities.

So far in 2021, the net FPI investments into equities stand at Rs 47,068 crore, with net inflows of Rs 19,473 crore, Rs 25,787 crore and Rs 10,482 crore in January, February and March, respectively.

Further, according to analysts, weakness in the Indian rupee also led to the fund outflow. Currently, the rupee is around 75 per dollar.

The recent surge in Covid cases and loss of lives have raised concerns and also have given rise to possibilities of further restrictions and lockdowns, which may eventually impact the economy, analysts said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2021 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).