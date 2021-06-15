New Delhi, June 15: Dr VK Paul, Member of Niti Aayog, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday said that the Delta variant of coronavirus played a major role in the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. He added that an additional mutation of Delta variant of the virus has been detected in the country. Dr Paul said that the new mutation, known as 'Delta Plus', has also been submitted to the global data system. Delta Plus, New COVID-19 Variant, Identified; Here's What We Know So Far About Its Spread and Virulence.

The Delta Plus variant of coronavirus was seen in Europe since March and was brought into the public domain on June 13, said Dr VK Paul as reported by news agency ANI. He added that according to the data available about the new variant of the virus in the public domain, it nullifies the use of monoclonal antibody. He further said that the variant had not yet been classified as a variant of concern. It is a variant of interest, said Dr Paul. Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Very Safe and Highly Effective, Results Are Promising, Says Dr VK Paul.

Update By ANI:

India has so far reported 2,95,70,871. cases of coronavirus and 3,77,031 fatalities. Presently the active coronavirus case tally in the country stands at 9,13,378. As per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, India reported 60,461 new coronavirus infection and 2,726 deaths in the past 24 hours.

