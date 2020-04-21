COVID-19 Patient, Who Died on April 13, Neither Employee of President’s Secretariat nor Resident of President’s Estate, Says Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 21: The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday issued a statement saying that the a COVID-19 positive patient from Central Delhi, who died on April 13, was neither an employee of the President's Secretariat nor a resident of the President's Estate. In its statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the patient had died with co-morbidities at BL Kapoor Hospital in New Delhi.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that after contact tracing of the deceased was done, it was found that a family member of an employee of the President's Secretariat had been in contact with the person who died after being infected with COVID-19. "It was found that a family member of an employee of the President's Secretariat had been in contact with the deceased", the statement said. Lok Sabha Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Entire Family Quarantined.

On Tuesday, 125 families were advised to remain in self-isolation as per the Union Health Ministry's guidelines, after one positive case of coronavirus was found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, sources said. In Delhi, over 2000 people have tested positive for coronavirus Rashtrapati Bhavan, housing the office and residence of President Ram Nath Kovind, is on high alert.

In India, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 18,601 on Tuesday. The active cases were 14,759 while 3251 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 590 while one person has migrated to another country till April 21.