Lok Sabha Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Entire Family Quarantined

New Delhi, April 21: A housekeeper working in the Lok Sabha Secretariat tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. According to reports, the infected staffer was not working in the parliament complex but was employed in one of the establishments of the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road. The man had symptoms of fever, cough and breathing problems. The staffer was admitted to a hospital. His entire family has been quarantined. India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 18,601 With 1336 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 590.

His son also reportedly works in the Parliament complex. As per media reports, both father and son have not been working since March 23. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, he fell ill and went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) for check-up and tests around 10 days ago. He was discharged the same day. He gain went for check up to the hospital on April 18. "This time, the doctors tested him for COVID-19. On Monday (April 20), his report came and he tested positive for COVID-19," reported the media house quoting an official as saying. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

Earlier in the day, one positive case of coronavirus was found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, following which 125 families have been advised to remain in self-isolation as per the Union Health Ministry's guidelines. The individual has been sent to the quarantine centre in the nearby Birla Mandir complex.

In Delhi, more than 2,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far. The death toll also rose to 47 in the national capital territory. A total of 431 people have also recovered for the deadly virus so far. Meanwhile, in India, the number of cases crossed 18,000 on Tuesday. The death toll also jumped to 590 in the country.