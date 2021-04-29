New Delhi, April 29: The United States on Thursday asked its citizens to leave India amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The US Department of State issued the highest level travel advisory asking its citizens not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so. The US government said that its citizens to avail present commercial transport facility available between the two countries. COVID-19 Surge: US Advises Its Citizens to Avoid Travelling to India, Says 'Even Those Fully Vaccinated May Be at Risk'.

In a statement, the US Embassy said, “Access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. US citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options now.” It added that direct flights between India and the United States are offered daily, with additional flight options available to US citizens via transfers in Paris and Frankfurt. Here Is The Travel Advisory:

Notably, there are 14 direct daily flights between India and the US and other services that connect through Europe. The US urged its citizens to enroll with the embassy in order to receive critical information related to health and safety in India. The US advisory hospitals in India are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients.

As per the advisory, some US citizens were also denied admissions to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space. Meanwhile, Australia has already banned all flights from India. The UK has banned the entry of any visitor who was in India in the past 10 days.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record of 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases have increased to 30,84,814, comprising 16.79 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 percent.

(With inputs from IANS)

