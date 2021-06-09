Tirupur, June 9: Amid the reports of Tamil Nadu is running out of COVID-19 vaccine, the administration's move to conduct vaccine camps at three garment factories in Tirupur has ignited controversy in the state.

Media reports claim that the civic body has taken away 800 vaccine doses allotted for urban primary health centers and selling them to private garment factories. The health department has turned down the allegation saying that the corporation authorized whom to vaccinate first.

According to Times Of India, the officials said garment factories were in COVID-19 clusters once and it is a high-risk zone and thus their employees should be vaccinated according to the corporation.

Officials denied the reports that vaccines were being sold to private garment factories. The issue has apparently arisen from the corporation running the three camps using staff nurses without informing the officers of their decision to divert vaccine doses to the garment factories.

Health department officials said the corporation held vaccination camps on Saturday at MS Garments, Prism Garments, and Network Clothing Company in Tirupur administering 770 doses of vaccines. 'It was a case of miscommunication because the corporation took the decision to divert vaccine stock without informing the UPHCs medical staff, which the public got wind off and misunderstood,' said an official.

