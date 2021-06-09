New Delhi, June 9: In a shocking incident reported from Tamil Nadu, a nurse at a government hospital accidentally cut off a portion of a newborn baby's thumb. A nurse accidentally cut off a portion of a 14-day-old baby’s thumb while attempting to remove an IV line from the girl’s hand using a scissor at Government Raja Mirasdar Hospital in Thanjavur on Monday.

The baby was born prematurely to a woman from Katoor village on May 25. The baby girl had congenital issues and was taken off breastfeeding and put on intravenous support through venflon placed on her thumb, according to a report in Times of India. Tamil Nadu: 52-Year-Old Physical Education Teacher Held After Alumni Complain of Sexual Abuse.

As the baby's condition improved, the doctors decided to discharge her on Monday. When a staff nurse tried to remove the cannula from the baby's thumb, she accidentally cut off a portion of the baby's thumb. As the blood oozes out of the baby's thumb, the baby's mother Priyadarshni raised an alarm. Tamil Nadu: 28 Elephants in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiri District Tested for COVID-19.

The doctors were informed by the nurse about the incident and a small procedure was carried out to suture the baby's finger. A senior paediatric surgeon rushed to the ward and attached the severed part to the thumb using a suture. Meanwhile, Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital Dean, G Ravikumar, has termed the incident as an accident.

The baby’s father said the incident happened due to the negligence of the nurse. The baby's father has now demanded action against the nurse. He said no other baby should undergo such pain.

