Chennai, June 9: A physical education teacher, Annadurai, 52, working with a government-aided school in Myladuthurai, Tamil Nadu was arrested after three of the school's alumni complained of sexual harassment against him.

The accused was working at Diwan Bahadur T Rangachariar (DBTR) National Higher Secondary School in Myladuthurai, Tamil Nadu for the past 20 years. Sex Abuse of Minors and Adults by Priests and Church Officials Added as Crime Under Revised Code of Canon Law by Vatican

A 21-year-old woman complained to the police that the teacher had molested her when she was a student at the school. She complained that he had used inappropriate words at her and had touched her while she was a student at the school and also molested her at his home where she was called up to fill a form.

The woman said that she did not have the courage to speak earlier about the molestation and gained confidence after similar incidents were reported across the state with several women complaining against her former teacher for having molested them during their school days.

Annadurai was questioned by the police at Myalduthurai police station on June 5 but several students and teachers of the school reached the All Women Police station and deposed that he was innocent and that the woman has lodged a false complaint. However, on Monday, June 7, two more women complained that they were abused during their school days.

The PE teacher was arrested on Monday under the POCSO Act and remanded to judicial custody. The Tamil Nadu Education department has also commenced proceedings against the teacher and an investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2021 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).