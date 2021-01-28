Crypterium, a KPMG-awarded fintech startup, has kicked off 2021 with the opening of pre-registrations for an exclusive private equity sale on Seedrs — one of today's leading alternative fundraising platforms.

Despite the global challenges posed by the coronavirus, Crypterium remained on a solid growth path all along 2020, leading to a 300% increase in transactions, a 10X growth in monthly profits, and an outstanding turnover of more than €150.000.000.

In the past twelve months, the company’s main product — Crypterium Wallet — has doubled in the number of users, now servicing over 350,000 people in 170+ countries. Crypterium has also secured its place in the B2B arena as the world’s first full-service, ready-made crypto solution.

Crypterium CEO Steven Parker: “Since its foundation in 2018, Crypterium has established itself as an undeniable leader in the crypto banking sector. The ability to sell equity through Seedrs presents a remarkable opportunity for both retail and institutional investors alike to leverage the growing force of the digital assets market together with an industry-leading player.”

This fundraising initiative is aligned with Crypterium’s goals to bridge digital and traditional finance and rely on the global nature of digital assets to bring quality financial services to a larger, more diverse audience around the world.

Setting a precedent in crypto fundraising

With the price of Bitcoin setting new record highs earlier this year, the cryptocurrency industry has benefited from a quick expansion. The renewed interest among investors has pushed the value of the cryptocurrency market above $1 trillion for the first time in history this January.

As a regulated company holding a diversified portfolio of fully operational and profitable services, Crypterium is well-positioned to make the most out of this exciting bullish momentum.

After successfully passing through extensive and rigorous checks, Crypterium was accepted by Seedrs to use the platform as a launchpad for a closed private equity sale.

The British platform has made sure that Crypterium complies with the highest standards in terms of infrastructure, security, and legal compliance. Seedrs is well-known for aiding top fintech startups such as Revolut, Oval, CapitalRise, among others.

Crypterium COO Austin Kimm: “Being accepted on Seedrs is a landmark not only for Crypterium but for the entire cryptocurrency industry. We’re confident our initiative will additionally encourage other solid companies and applications in this ever-evolving industry to also raise money to further expand their reach and contribute to mass adoption.”

Big pockets for big plans

The current fundraising efforts are directed to support the expansion plans of Crypterium in multiple geographical locations, as well as to further stimulate community reach. The raised capital will be instrumental to achieve goals in the following areas:

Improvements to Crypterium VISA program; developing and launching cryptocurrency card services for specific markets like the United States and China; Scaling market penetration for Crypterium’s B2B services. To date, there are nearly 100 retail business applications eager to work with our services; Expand our transaction volumes to a yearly target of $1 billion; engaging in active user acquisition campaigns to secure 5+ million customers; Acquisition of new licenses to service multiple jurisdictions

Crypterium has gone a long way in the past two years. These additional funds promise to take the company to a next level of user reach, potentially impacting the lives of millions worldwide. Not only this fundraising might prove profitable for equity investors, but also could boost the growth of CRPT — the company’s utility token — as a result of higher transaction volumes.

CRPT is used to fuel crypto-fiat operations within the diverse range of Crypterium services. These ERC-20 tokens are used to collect fees when bridging digital assets and fiat money. An ongoing burning process ensures the sustainability and stability of the entire ecosystem.

How to participate

Due to the closed nature of this fundraising opportunity, Crypterium will consider only pre-registered applicants on Seedrs. To apply for a spot, all you need to do is:

Sign up on Seedrs.com (new users are required to verify their profiles) Visit Crypterium’s portal and click on “Get Priority Access” Follow the participation instructions sent to your email

Since the pre-registration began, more than 1,500 investors have joined and pledged nearly half of the initial fundraising goals. This campaign is limited to a specific amount of shares for Crypterium’s digital platform and neobank. We encourage all interested parties to join us in this exciting journey to revolutionize finances with the power of digital assets.

About Crypterium

Crypterium is a global fintech startup bringing transparency and efficiency to everyday digital asset finances. In 2018 we embarked on a mission to make digital currencies as easy to use as cash. Today, more than 350,000 people worldwide rely on Crypterium Wallet and Crypterium Card to connect their digital assets with traditional finance.

Crypterium Wallet is a one-stop solution designed to simplify digital assets management. From buying to earning interest, you can do it all from an easy-to-use, highly secure mobile and desktop wallet. Some of our key features include:

Send: instant, fee-free international money transfer with just a phone number

Buy: purchase your favorite digital assets on the go with your debit/credit card

Exchange: access the best rates on the market from a single platform

Cash-out: withdraw your digital assets to your payment card in minutes, not days

Pay: get a sleek, ultra-convenient payment card connected to your Crypterium Wallet

Earn: save effortlessly with high-yield savings accounts for digital assets

Crypterium Wallet puts together all the services you need, right where you need them. Our wallet is available in over 180 countries. You can download Crypterium Wallet on iOS and Android devices, or access it with your desktop.

Following our commitment to serve people all over the world, Crypterium launched the first company to develop a crypto-to-fiat payment card available in 180+ countries. The contactless, free Crypterium Card VISA gives every digital asset holder the possibility to pay instantly in over 42 million retailers worldwide, and withdraw in ATMs all across the globe.

The Crypterium team is led by former General Manager of Visa Central & Eastern Europe Steven Parker, and C-level executives from global financial institutions, like Renaissance Insurance, London Derivatives Exchange, American Express etc.

About Seedrs

Seedrs allows all types of investors to invest as little or as much as they like in businesses they believe in and share in their success. And it allows ambitious businesses in all sectors to raise capital and build community through an efficient, online process.

Seedrs has had over £1 billion invested in the platform. All investments made through Seedrs offer voting shares to investors and use professional-grade subscription agreements. This ensures that investors get the same level of protection that angel investors and venture capitalists enjoy.

Seedrs is backed by Augmentum Fintech PLC, leading European Venture Capital firms as well as over 2,500 of its own customers. Seedrs is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.