Bhubaneswar, December 3: Cyclone Jawad is expected to hit parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts on Sunday morning. Heavy rains are likely to lash the area with wind speed upto 100 kilometres per hour. The deep depression over the west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. The cyclone is also likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in almost all the districts of south Bengal.

As per the morning bulletin of IMD, the deep depression lay centred over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal near about 580 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 670 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 760 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha). Cyclone Jawad: Odisha to Evacuate People From Low-Lying Areas.

Cyclone Jawad Live Tracker Map and Cyclone Path on Windy:

Cyclone Jawad is likely to a re-curve and expected to hit northern parts of Puri district, said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena. As the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal continues to develop in view of cyclone Jawad, the Odisha government on Thursday evening issued guidelines to prevent its adverse effects. The Biju Patnaik-led government in the state has asked district administrations of coastal districts to evacuate people living in kutcha houses and low-lying areas. Cyclone Jawad Likely To Reach Vishakhapatnam by Evening on December 4, Says IMD.

Due to the cyclonic storm, around 65 trains from the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh scheduled for December 3 and 4 have been cancelled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of the authorities.

(With agency inputs)

