New Delhi, May 9: The IMD or Indian Meteorological Department has given a warning of a cyclonic formation developing in the Bay of Bengal that could intensify into a cyclonic storm. Named Cyclone Mocha, the cyclonic storm, if formed, can lead to heavy rainfall in the next few days in the region along with a few other southern states. Fishermen have been warned of rains and high-speed winds in the Bay of Bengal in this week. As some states are bracing for impact, we tell you 5 important things about Cyclone Mocha. Cyclone Mocha Latest Update: Low Pressure Formed Over Bay of Bengal Likely to Move Towards Myanmar-Bangladesh Coast.

The IMD warns that the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify on May 10, Wednesday. High speeds of winds that can reach upto 70kmph are expected over the southeast bay of Bengal. It could further result in a cyclonic storm. The landfall could be on the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast on May 14. Warnings of heavy rainfall have been given in isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands between 10-11 May. Small ships, boats and trawlers have been asked to not venture into the seas from May 9. The sea conditions are likely to remain rough from this week. A group of nations started giving names to cyclones in the Asia and Pacific region. The name Mocha for a cyclone was suggested by Yemen after a Red Sea port city. This port is likely to have introduced coffee to the world more than 500 years ago. Cyclone Mocha to Make Landfall in Bay of Bengal; Check List of States on Alert Till May 11. Weather experts have stated that the intensification of Cyclone Mocha will not be very high as its forming in the central Bay of Bengal. It will have less distance to traverse for possible landfall compared to cyclones that form on the high seas. Precautionary measures and standard operating procedures have been drawn up to prepare for impact in case the cyclone hits. Towns are readying with sandbags and tools to remove trees from the roads.

Cyclones are large swirling storms that form over warm ocean waters. They are caused by the evaporation of moisture from the ocean's surface. As the warm, moist air rises, it creates a low-pressure area. The surrounding air rushes in to fill the gap, causing the air to spin in a cyclonic motion. This spinning motion is enhanced by the Earth's rotation. The cyclonic storm gains strength and the winds intensify, resulting in a threat to life and property.

