Bhubaneswar, May 05: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that their is a massive possibility of the formation of a Cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on the 6th of May. In the next 48 hours, this region is expected to develop into a low-pressure area. Upon its intensification into a Cyclonic Storm, the system will be named Cyclone Mocha. The name has been recommended by Yemen, and originates from the Yemeni city Mocha (or Mokha) located on the Red Sea coast.

A red alert has been declared by the IMD for the next five days and it has also predicted the possibility of light to moderate rain. IMD has warned fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from Sunday onwards in view of the likely formation of a cyclonic storm. Cyclone Mocha Update: Cyclonic Circulation Likely To Develop Over Southeast Bay of Bengal Around May 6, Says IMD.

Cyclone Mocha: List of States Which Are To Be Impacted

Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations ahead of the cyclone. Collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments have been put on alert. Cyclone Mocha: IMD Warns Fishermen Not To Venture Into Bay of Bengal From May 7.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive more rains owing to Cyclone Mocha. Authorities have issued an orange alert in parts of the state. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is expected at isolated places over "NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema" for the next two-three days, the IMD said.

Tamil Nadu

According to the IMD, a system that could deveop this weekend over the Bay of Bengal would become a cyclonic storm in Chennai and the adjacent areas. More rain is anticipated in the city and suburbs, so the state has been put on alert.

West Bengal

Light to moderate rain is expected in North Bengal districts in the wake of the cyclone formation. The West Bengal government has started making preparations and the Kolkata's weather department has also issued an advisory for fishermen asking them not to venture into the sea during 08th-11th May 2023. Those who are in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by 07th May 2023 (afternoon).

The IMD also advised restricting tourism, offshore activities, and shipping over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 8-11.

