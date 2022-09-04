Mumbai, September 4: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said. “The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” the police official said.

The car in which Cyrus Mistry was traveling from Ahemdabad to Mumbai hit a divider. Four passengers in the car at the time of the accident. Two killed on the spot due to the accident. Two others shifted to a local hospital in Kasa of Palghar in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/e0tLum5OOj — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 4, 2022

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

More details will be obtained from them, he said.