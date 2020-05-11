Daniel Duminy is Hip Hops Next Big Thing

Daniel Duminy

Daniel Duminy ( @realdanduminy ) is a rapper, vlogger, go kart racer and social media personality. He’s originally from South Africa but he’s been living in LA for some time now.

Dan has always had a passion for making videos. His YouTube career started at the age of 10 when he made a kissing prank video that ended up doing well. He then moved on to shoot vlogs for famous South African rappers Nasty C. Tellaman and Rowlene. From there he continued to make travel vlogs, lifestyle videos and behind the scenes footage for his Instagram.

Dan says that he has been inspired by people like Tanner Fox and Logan Paul. He sees himself as a creator at heart, who happens to have real talent for music. He wants to inspire people with his content and his music, just as he was inspired by the people he looks up to in the entertainment business.

Daniel says that his life has changed for the better since moving to Los Angeles. He’s spent time all over the world but LA is where he sees himself for a long time to come. He says it’s the perfect place for him to pursue his dreams, and connect with like minded people who also love creating.

Daniel decided to move out to Los Angeles after planning it out with his best friend. Although he says it was more of a leap of faith than anything. He believes that taking risks is an important part of being an entrepreneur. He also thinks that risks make life more enjoyable. After all, what’s the point of living if you know exactly what you’re going to be doing tomorrow?

Daniel has made a lot of bold moves in his life, and he says its because he’s always had complete faith in his ability to succeed. He says that you should imagine yourself living your dream life and believe that you are already living it. He says that if you have 100% faith in yourself, you will never fail.

Daniel also stresses the importance of remaining humble. Even though he’s come a long way from his early days of filming kissing prank videos, Daniel doesn’t act overconfident. He says that staying true to his roots and remaining humble is a big part of his mindset. As long as he stays humble and true to himself, he knows that he’ll be alright.

As for his music career, Daniel is currently working on an EP that he hopes to release by the end of 2020. As well as a 12 song album that will be released sometime in 2021.

He says that making music is one of the most relaxing and rewarding things in his life. Although it seems easy for him to make music sometimes because it comes so natural to him, he says that inspiration can come and go. Sometimes it takes him just one day to create a track. And other times it can take weeks or even months to get a song just right.

He knows that despite the ups and downs, the most important thing is to keep showing up every day. Eventually it will all come together and the music will sound amazing. We took a listen to some of Daniel’s tracks and we found ourselves really enjoying it. His South African accent gives him a unique sound that isn’t present in the hip hop scene yet, so it’s definitely worth a listen.

His biggest goal is to have a sold out world tour one day. But for now he’s just focused on making the best EP possible.