Kolkata, July 14: West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday shared the post mortem details of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray and said that West Bengal Police is prima facie of the opinion that this is a case of suspected suicide. Earlier Ray's dead body was found hanging from the verandah ceiling of a mobile shop at Balia in Deben More of Uttar Dinajpur's Raigunj on Monday morning.

Informing the media about the reason of BJP leader's death, Bandyopadhyay said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "On reading post mortem report & examining attendant circumstances of witnesses & evidence, West Bengal Police is prima facie of the opinion that this is a case of suspected suicide." Also, the West Bengal Police informed that in the suicide note, the deceased has mentioned the name of two persons who are responsible for his death. Debendra Nath Ray Death: BJP Calls For 12 Hour Bandh in North Bengal to Protest Over MLA's Death.

Here's what the WB Home Secretary said:

On reading post mortem report & examining attendant circumstances of witnesses & evidence, West Bengal Police is prima facie of the opinion that this is a case of suspected suicide: Alapan Bandyopadhyay, State Home Secretary on BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray's death pic.twitter.com/CpEE5exJiT — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

On Monday, BJP leaders alleged that Ray was first killed and then hanged. The state police had said that the investigation is on and to not derive at any conclusion base based on speculations. Meanwhile, BJP has called for a 12-hour 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal on Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).