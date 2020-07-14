Kolkata, July 14: BJP has called for a 12-hour 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal on Tuesday to protest over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, whose body was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. West Bengal Police also recovered a suicide note from Ray's shirt pocket.

Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal Police informed that in the suicide note, the deceased has mentioned the name of two persons who are responsible for his death. Debendra Nath Ray Death: West Bengal Cops Recover Suicide Note in Shirt Pocket of the Deceased With Names of Two People Mentioned in It.

BJP Calls For 12 hour Bandh in North Bengal to Protest Over the death of MLA Debendra Nath Ray:

#WestBengal BJP has called 12-hour 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal today to protest over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, whose body was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. Visuals from Siliguri and Raiganj. pic.twitter.com/GJJUsTxldk — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

West Bengal Police informed that Ray's dead body was found hanging from the verandah ceiling of a mobile shop at Balia, Deben More, Raigunj, Uttar Dinajpur on Monday morning. The BJP party has alleged that people are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hanged. However, the police have assured that investigation is on and to not derive at any conclusion based on speculations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 07:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).