New Delhi, November 16: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday stated that the world was counting on India to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible and affordable for all.

While speaking at the third edition of Deccan Dialogue, Jaishankar said: "PM Modi has committed to the UN that we will help make vaccines accessible and affordable to all. And believe me, from the regular conversations I have had with so many counterparts, the world is counting on us to do so." He further stated that all countries must try to come out of the COVID-19 crisis with a stronger sense of cooperation.

"In the last few years, India has emerged as the first responder in our immediate vicinity to humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief situations. We have been there, whether it was the Nepal earthquake, the Yemen civil war, the Mozambique cyclone and the Sri Lanka mudslides," said the Minister. Speaking on terrorism, Jaishankar stated that India's efforts have contributed to a larger awareness of its facets. S Jaishankar Holds Discussion With Iranian Counterpart After General Soleimani Killed in US Drone Attack, Says 'Developments Have Taken Serious Turn'.

"The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has become a more important forum and black money is today firmly on the agenda of the G20," he added. Deccan Dialogue is an initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, hosted by the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. It has grown as an annual flagship event, aimed at promoting multi-stakeholder conversations on India's external engagement.

The third edition of Deccan Dialogue will deliberate on the theme of 'Crisis and Cooperation: Imperative in the times of Pandemic'. It is to help all stakeholders comprehend the changes and engage in policy dialogue, where international, national, and local stakeholders can come together to collectively brainstorm, address and respond to the crisis.