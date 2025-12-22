Fans often fail to contain their excitement for their favourite celebrities, and this admiration sometimes turns into harassment. Such situations are frequently witnessed when actors step out for events, where poor crowd management puts celebrity safety at serious risk. Days after actress Nidhii Agerwal had a disturbing experience during the song launch event of The Raja Saab, Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced a similar situation on December 21 in Hyderabad. Now, Chinmayi Sripada has reacted to the incident, extending her support to Samantha and her security team. ‘Gawaar Hai Saale’: After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Mobbed by Fans at Hyderabad Event; Netizens Express Anger Over Reckless Behaviour (Watch Video).

Chinmayi Sripada Reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu Getting Mobbed

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday (December 22), singer Chinmayi Sripada reacted to the viral video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting mobbed at an event in Hyderabad.

Extending her support to the actress and her security team, she wrote, "The actress’ team, including her team member, Arya, is literally safeguarding her with his entire person. He must have been left with several bruises at the very least. Controlling a mob of humans who dont know basic civil behaviour is not an actress’ job."

ChInmayi Sripada Shares Her Thoughts on the Viral Mobbing Incident Involving Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress’ team including her team member, Arya, is literally safeguarding her with his entire person . He must have been left with several bruises at the very least. Controlling a mob of humans who dont know basic civil behaviour is not an actress’ job. https://t.co/ehqoGd2mpU — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 22, 2025

On Sunday (December 21), Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended a store opening in Hyderabad. As the actress exited the venue, several fans surrounded her, leaving her struggling to reach her car. With the efforts of her security, Samantha somehow managed to reach her car.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Work Front

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for her upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah. The film marks her reunion with director BVNandini Reddy, with whom she last worked in Oh! Baby (2019). She is also collaborating with her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on an upcoming web series titled Rakt Bharhmand.

