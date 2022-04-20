New Delhi, April 20: To fulfil the demands of his girlfriends and to live a lavish lifestyle, a 25-year- old man formed a gang and committed a series of burglaries in the city. Police on Tuesday busted the gang and arrested five people from different parts of the city.

The accused were allegedly involved in over 50 criminal cases, reported TOI.

Akash (25) was the kingpin of the gang and his four associates were Sheikh Ahsan Ali (24), Badre Alam (23), Rajesh (24) and Mohammad Ziyauddin (52). Police recovered 49 costly wristwatches, cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 21 lakh, and property documents from them. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Not Wanting to Marry, Girl Slashes Fiance's Throat in Anakapalli; Youth Critical

On March 31, the gang had targeted houses of government employees in RK Puram. A team of special staff led by inspector Sanjay Kundu was then formed to crack the case. Andhra Pradesh: 8-Month Old Dies After Police Blocked Traffic For Minister's Procession

DCP (southwest) Manoj C said that about 800 CCTV cameras were scanned and dump data analysis was done as part of the probe. "We recently got information that four members of Russia the gang would come to RK Puram to sell stolen jewellery. A trap was laid and they were apprehended," the officer said. Later, on their instance, Akash was also nabbed. They all are residents of Bawana.

Akash had deserted his wife and had several girlfriends.

