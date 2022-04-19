Vishakapatnam, April 19: In a bizarre incident, a 21- year-old girl attacked her fiance with a sharp edged weapon and slashed his throat, at Amarapuri village in Kommalapudi panchayat under Butchayyapeta mandal of newly-formed Anakapalli district on Monday.

The 25-year-old youth was rushed to a private hospital in Anakapalli where his condition is said to be critical but stable. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the girl's alleged murder attempt.

According to TOI, they got engaged on April 6 and their marriage was scheduled to be held in the third week of May. But the girl reportedly did not want to marry him, and had agreed to the engagement only after pressure from her family, sources said.

Police said on Monday afternoon, the girl called her fiance to an ashram on a hill in Amarapuri on the pretext of introducing him to her friends.

Both spent about an hour at the ashram. While they were returning home in the evening, she stopped at an isolated spot, and asked him to close his eyes so that she could give him a surprise gift. She then tied her dupatta around the victim's eyes, slashed his throat and left the spot.

Hearing his cries for help, some locals rushed to the spot and shifted him to a primary health centre at Ravikamatham, from where he was shifted to NTR hospital in Anakapalli when his condition started deteriorating due to excessive loss of blood and suspected injuries to his veins.

He is likely to be shifted to KGH in Vizag later in the night.

When police spoke to the girl, she reportedly told them he fell from his bike and got injured.

But the victim, just before losing consciousness , told cops that he was attacked with a knife by the girl. Cops said they will take further steps after conducting a preliminary investigation.

