New Delhi, April 30: At least six people were severely injured after a DTC bus rammed into shops in the national capital's Jangpura area on Saturday, police said.

A senior police official said the victims were rushed to a nearby government hospital where they were undergoing treatment and were said to be out of danger by the doctors. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Says ‘Centre Must Ensure Coal Availability With Power Plants’.

"The bus was going towards Jangpura from Sarai Kale Khan area. The driver of the bus lost control and rammed into the roadside shops," the official said.

After the incident, the area witnessed a massive traffic jam.

The police said that they have recorded the statements of the victims and a case under various sections of the IPC has been lodged.

The driver was arrested and released on bail.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2022 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).