Delhi, January 27: Lakshya Chauhan, a 24-year-old lawyer at Tis Hazari court and son of Delhi Police’s Assistant Commissioner Yashpal Singh, was found dead in a canal in Haryana. The tragic incident unfolded after Chauhan attended a wedding in Sonepat with two friends, Vikas Bhardwaj and Abhishek.

Chauhan’s disappearance triggered a search operation when he failed to return home the following day, reported NDTV. As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that a financial dispute between Chauhan and Bhardwaj had escalated, leading to a sinister plot to murder Chauhan. Bhardwaj alleged that Chauhan had taken a loan and consistently refused to repay, causing tension between the two. Odisha Road Accident: Three Killed After Speeding Car Collides With Autorickshaw, Bikes in Koraput, CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 3 Lakh Each (Watch Video).

Abhishek, who was detained after a week-long search, disclosed that the duo had hatched a plan to murder Chauhan during their return journey from the wedding. They allegedly pushed Chauhan into the Munak Canal and fled the scene in his car. Agra Shocker: Fed Up With His Drinking Habit, Woman Electrocutes Husband to Death; Arrested.

When asked how the police confirmed Chauhan’s death, the officer said that they have ascertained that Bhardwaj has contacted two-three people close to him, seeking legal help after informing them that he has killed Chauhan by pushing him into the canal at Panipat following a heated argument in the early hours on January 23.

The police have registered a case based on Abhishek’s statement and are intensifying efforts to trace Bhardwaj.

