Three persons were killed in a road accident in Koraput district of Odisha on Friday, January 26, 2024. In the CCTV footage that surfaced online, a speeding car can be seen colliding with an autorickshaw and two bikes on a one-lane road in the region. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the kin of the three persons who died in the road accident in Koraput. He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Patnaik also directed the proper medical treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. Odisha Road Accident Video: Speeding Mahindra Scorpio Hits Autorickshaw, Two Bikes on Single-Lane Road; Seven Killed.

Odisha Road Accident

CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Ex-gratia

3 people died in the Borigumma road accident in Koraput district. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the kin of the 3 persons, who died in the road accident in Koraput district in Odisha. CM also expressed his deepest condolences to the… pic.twitter.com/SaA5AL0C8Z — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

