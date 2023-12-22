Lucknow, December 22: A woman from Agra is in jail for killing her husband with an electric shock on Saturday night. She was arrested on Monday after the police found the body of the 38-year-old man in their house and filed a murder case against her. The woman’s father-in-law lodged a complaint against her under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. She was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, said Sadar police station in-charge Pradeep Kumar.

As per the report published by the Times of India, police said the woman confessed to electrocuting her husband, who was a vendor, after tying him up in their house. She claimed she was fed up with his drinking habit and the constant fights and stress it caused in their family. She did not inform the police about the incident for two days and only did so on Monday. The police then reached their house in Mustaffa quarters and took the body for postmortem. “There were no injury marks on the body,” said deputy commissioner of police (City) Agra, Suraj Rai.

The investigation is still going on, according to the DCP (City) of Agra Commissionerate. The couple has two daughters and lived in a rented house in Agra. The police suspect that the woman electrocuted her husband after he came home drunk and had an argument with her on Saturday night. She allegedly waited for him to fall asleep before executing her plan.

In another incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh was arrested in July after she confessed to killing her husband with an axe. The incident was reported from Pilibhit, where the woman tied her husband to a cot and cut him into five pieces. The deceased was identified as Ram Pal (55), a resident of Shivnagar in the Gajraula area.

Ram Pal was first reported missing by his son, Son Pal, who lived nearby with his wife and children. Ram Pal's wife, Dularo Devi, had been staying with her husband's friend for a few days and upon returning to the village a month ago, she informed her son about her husband's disappearance.

