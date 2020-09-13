New Delhi, September 13: The Delhi government on Sunday allowed the opening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes across the national capital, except in COVID-19 containment zones. Gyms and yoga institutes will have to comply with the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said the Delhi government. These establishments in the national capital had been closed since March 22 after the outbreak of COVID-19. Coronavirus Cases Rising in Delhi Because of Increased Testing, Fatality Rate Lower Than National Average: Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi government also said one weekly market will be allowed to function in each zone of all four civic bodies and Delhi Containment Board. In containment zones, however, markers are not allowed to open. These relaxations will be applicable till September 30. The Centre had allowed re-opening of gyms and yoga institutes as a part of the third phase of easing of lockdown. Subsequently, the Health Ministry issued guidelines.

Delhi recorded 4,235 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 2.18 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,744 with 29 new fatalities. This is the fifth successive day when over 4,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in the national capital. The total number of cases stands at 2,18,304. Of them, active cases are 28,812, while 1,84,748 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out of the city.

On August 29, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains have been allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people have been permitted from September 21. However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 11:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).