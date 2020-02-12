Delhi Bank Robbery: Rs 1.5 Lakh Looted from Oriental Bank Of Commerce in Tilak Nagar, Case Registered

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 12: A masked man looted Rs 1.5 Lakhs from Oriental Bank of Commerce in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on Wednesday. The robber fled from the spot after looting the money. According to reports, the man entered the bank at around 10 am. He was wearing a black jacket, a blue trouser and a blue cap. The robber overpowered the security guard to enter the bank. Jharkhand Bank Robbery: Six Men Loot Over Rs 34 Lakh at Gunpoint From PNB Branch in Santhal Pargana.

Police reached the spot after getting the information. A case has been registered. The Delhi police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. Multiple police teams have been formed to investigate the case. More details are still awaited. Bank Robbery: Two Security Guards Of Punjab National Bank Killed in Loot Bid in Noida.

Last year in October also, six marked men a Corporation Bank branch in South West Delhi's Dwarka. The cashier, identified as Santosh Kumar, was shot dead and three persons were injured after the robbers opened fire. They fled with over Rs two lakh. The accused fled on motorcycles and also snatched the pistol of the security guard.