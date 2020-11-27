Sirsa, November 27: Farmers from Punjab are marching towards Delhi today to protest against the newly elected farm bills. Protesting farmers jumped barricades in Haryana's Sirsa. The farmers said that they are ready to even attain "martyrdom" while fighting for their rights. They also ensured that they would not harm any person or property during their "Delhi Chalo" protest march. Farmers Protest Latest Updates: Trucks, Barbed Wires Placed as Barriers.

While talking to news agency ANI, one of the farmers said, "Whatever we do will be peaceful. We won't harm any person or property. Even if we have to stay for a month, we will. Even if we have attained martyrdom, we will." Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Centre to immediately initiate talks with Kisan Unions to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders.

Tweet by ANI:

Punjab: Protesting farmers jump barricades in Sirsa, say they're going to Delhi for their rights. "Whatever we do will be peaceful. We won't harm any person or property. Even if we have to stay for a month, we will. Even if we have attain martyrdom, we will," says a farmer. pic.twitter.com/rGHBzFWHpY — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile, another group of protesting farmers from Punjab are waiting at the Shambhu border with Haryana to cross into Haryana to proceed to Delhi to protest against Farm laws. Heavy security has been deployed in the area. Police even resorted to water cannons and tear gas shells. The farmers said they have enough ration and other essential items with them and will sit on 'dharna' wherever they are stopped by the police. Farmers Protest: Traffic Jam at Delhi-Gurugram Border, Due to Checking of Vehicles by Police; View Pics.

At the Delhi border, farmers from Haryana are trying to enter the national capital. Heavy traffic was seen in several areas, including Delhi-Gurugram border due to the protest. Delhi Police also asked the permission of the Delhi government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).