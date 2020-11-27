Delhi, November 27: There was a traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border, due to checking of vehicles by police, in view of farmers' protest march on Friday. CISF personnel were also deployed on Delhi-Gurugram border. Vehicles could be seen queued up in a line.

After being hit by water cannons and tear gas, thousands of farmers were seen heading towards Delhi. On Thursday, thousands of farmers braved water cannons and tear gas shells used by the Haryana government. Farmers' Protest: Thousands of Farmers March Towards Delhi; Security Tightened at Haryana-Delhi Border.

Traffic Jam at Delhi-Gurugram Border

They broke through police barricades at several places on the Punjab-Haryana border to march towards the national capital to protest against the recently enacted farm laws.

Over the past 12-15 hours, farmers moved closer to Delhi, prompting Delhi Police to scale up the deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and using barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent the protesters from entering the city.

