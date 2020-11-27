New Delhi, November 27: Farmers from Punjab, who are protesting against the contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September, on Friday resumed their march to Delhi as a part of their ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest. Despite resistance, farmers were able to cross into the neighbouring Haryana despite violent clashes with the Haryana Police.

Police used water cannon, tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway. Heavy traffic was seen in several areas, including Delhi-Gurugram border where Police were checking vehicles.

The farmers said they have enough ration and other essential items with them and will sit on ‘dharna’ wherever they are stopped by the police. The Delhi Police had already turned down two separate requests by the farmers to protest in the city, citing the Covid-19 regulations in place here. Delhi Police also asked the permission of the Delhi government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons. Farmers Protest: Traffic Jam at Delhi-Gurugram Border, Due to Checking of Vehicles by Police; View Pics.

Tear gas shells fired at protesters at Singhu border:

Plumes of smoke were seen as security personnel used tear gas to disperse farmers protesting at Singhu border.

Farmers Well-Stocked Up on Essentials:

Punjab: Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee prepare in Amritsar for their tractor rally towards Delhi by stocking up essentials in trolleys. "We have loaded food material for a month & cooking utensils in our trolleys. We're all headed towards Delhi now," says a farmer. pic.twitter.com/INJX58AoJB — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

Traffic Jam:

There was a traffic jam at Yamuna Expressway as agitating farmers block the road. Similarly, on the Delhi-Gurugram border as well, heavy traffic was seen as police were checking vehicles in view of the farmers' protest.

Farmers Remove Barricades:

Farmers use a tractor to remove a truck placed as a barricade to stop them from entering Delhi, at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway.

These Delhi Metro Lines Closed:

Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra metro stations on Green Line are now closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Delhi Police Seeks Permission to Convert 9 Stadiums into Temporary Prisons:

Delhi Polie sought permission from Delhi Government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons, in view of the protests.

AAP MLAs, on the other hand, urged Delhi government not to give permission for setting up temporary prisons. AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tweeted saying, "Urge Delhi government to deny police permission for setting temporary prisons."

