New Delhi, June 12: Two criminals were shot at while another one was arrested during a combing operation conducted by Delhi Police in the Yamuna Khadar area of the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

Yamuna Khadar which comprises forest and abundant area has become a vulnerable point for robbery and other heinous crimes and is a hideout of criminals. Over a few days, it has emerged that criminals after committing robbery etc on nearby roads disappear in the Khadar area.

The two accused who were injured during the encounter were identified as Deepanshu Chauhan and Suraj. Another accused, identified as Neeraj, was also nabbed while he was trying to flee.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said on Saturday, an information was received about the presence of robbers in the Khadar area after which a comprehensive combing operation was planned and sub-division teams of Seelampur & Khajuri Khas and operation wings were roped in. Nupur Sharma's Prophet Muhammed Remark Row: Delhi Police Provide Security to Suspended BJP Leader, Her Family Over Death Threats.

During the combing operation, around 8.20 p.m., the police team reached deep forest and noticed the suspicious presence of 4-5 people there. The police team secretly moved towards that place, but the persons sensed the police presence and suddenly opened fire in the direction of the police team.

"Police team warned them and opened fire in the air to deter them, but they started running away and again fired upon the police. In retaliation police team also fired in that direction, resulting in the bullet hitting a person," the official said.

The injured person was shifted to JPC hospital and after primary aid, he was referred to RML Hospital. "He is currently under treatment and his condition is stable," said the official.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 of the Arms Act at New Usmanpur police station.

The combing operation continued to nab the suspicious persons who had opened fire upon the police team. At around 2.15 a.m, 2-3 more suspicious people were noticed in the Khadar area near the pipe line alongside the road towards Garhi Mendhu Village. Seeing the police team, they also started running away and when the police team asked them to stop, they opened fire at the police team.

"The police team warned them and asked them to surrender, but they again fired upon the police. Having left with no option, the police team retaliated and fired in self defence. In that process a bullet hit one of them," DCP Sain said, adding the injured accused was then shifted to hospital.

In addition, during the said combing operation, a total of 25 suspicious persons were rounded up from the Yamuna Khadar area. Their antecedents are being verified and further enquiries are being conducted to find reason of presence in the area in odd hours, the official added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2022 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).