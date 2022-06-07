The Delhi Police has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family after. The police protection comes after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats for her controversial religious remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

Check tweet:

