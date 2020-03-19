Delhi Gangrape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Convict's Curative Petition; Nirbhaya Will Get Justice Tomorrow, Says Victim's Mother Asha Devi

Supreme Court-Asha Devi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 19: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four convicts awarded the death sentence in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. It was Pawan Gupta's second curative petition in which he said that new evidence has emerged in the form of his school-leaving certificate which claims that he was 16 years old (a juvenile) when the crime took place. Nirbhaya Rape and Murder Case: Vinay Sharma, One of the Convicts, Hurts Himself by Banging His Head Against Wall in Tihar Jail Cell.

"We have gone through the curative petition and the relevant documents, In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this court in Rupa Ashok Hurra vs Ashok Hurra and Another... Hence, the curative petition is dismissed," the brief order of the Supreme Court read. Reacting to the Supreme Court order, Asha Devi, mother of the victim, hoped that all four convicts will be hanged tomorrow. Nirbhaya Case Timeline: Chronology of Events in the 2012 Gangrape and Murder Case.

"Court gave them so many opportunities that they have become habituated of bringing something ahead of hanging and get it postponed. Now, our courts are aware of their tactics. Nirbhaya will get justice tomorrow," Asha Devi told reporters. As per the fresh death warrant issued by a Delhi court, all four convicts - Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar - are scheduled to be hanged at 5:30 am on March 20.

The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday dismissed an application filed by another death row convict Mukesh Singh to challenge a trial court order rejecting his plea for stay on his execution on the ground that he was not present in Delhi on December 16, 2012, the night of the crime. Justice Brijesh Sethi had observed that "there are no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order dated March 17, 2020, passed by the trial court."

The case pertains to the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old girl, later dubbed 'Nirbhaya', in the national capital in December 2012. Six people, including five convicts and a juvenile, were accused in the case. One of the accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide in Tihar jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home. (With IANS inputs)