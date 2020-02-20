Nirbhaya Rape and Murder Case: Vinay Sharma, One of the Convicts, Hurts Himself by Banging His Head Against Wall in Tihar Jail Cell

Tihar Jail. (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, February 20: Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, had attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell in the last week. According to a tweet by ANI, the officials of the Tihar jail said the incident took place on February 16. The 26-year-old was reported to have received minor injuries.

The four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case will now be hanged on March 3 at 6 am. The four convicts include Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31). On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana pronounced the order and issued a fresh date for the execution of death warrants in the case. Of the four, Pawan has not yet availed the remedy of either curative petition or mercy plea. Nirbhaya Case Timeline: Chronology of Events in the 2012 Gangrape and Murder Case.

Here's the tweet:

Tihar Jail official: One of the death row convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, Vinay had attempted to hurt himself by banging his head against a wall in his cell, on 16th February. He had received minor injuries. The four convicts of the case will be executed on 3rd March. — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

After the judgment, Nirbhaya's mother expressed satisfaction over the latest order and said, "I'm satisfied and happy. I hope the convicts will finally be hanged on March 3". During the hearing on Monday, advocate AP Singh, appearing for convicts Akshay and Vinay, asserted that the latter was suffering from acute mental illness. He futher added that "death sentence cannot be carried against him."